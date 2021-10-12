Patrick Nolan teaches special needs yoga

FORT DENAUD, Fla. — After a year off because of the pandemic, Patrick Nolan revived an annual tradition in Hendry County - where he taught yoga to Special Needs adults at Goodwill Trailways Camp. The camp is made possible thanks to the Robert V. & Benjamin G. Miller Fund.
Posted at 5:19 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 17:19:06-04
