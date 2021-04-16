Passenger dies four days after crash in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral woman has died from her injuries resulting from a crash on April 9th.

The crash happened on Burnt Store Road North and Tropicana Parkway West.

Edelmira Lopez died on Monday, but initial accident reports say she suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle Lopez was in stopped at stop sign at Burnt Store Road.

The driver of the other vehicle was was northbound on Burnt Store Road approaching the intersection of Tropicana Parkway West.

Police say the front of the second vehicle hit the passenger side of the first vehicle.

All three people, including Lopez, were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Police say speed nor drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash.

There are no further criminal or civil charges pending in the investigation.