120-acre fire shuts down portion of Corkscrew Road; aircraft called in to help

Update (7:00 p.m.):

Crews have the fire 90% contained and have kept it under control at 120 acres.

Update (6:30 p.m.):

The Florida Forest Service says the fire is 60% contained, but has burned 120 acres. Along with two Forest Service tractors, one aircraft has been called in to help control the blaze.

Update (4:38P):

Estero Fire Rescue says multiple agencies are responding to a 15-acre fire on Corkscrew Road at the county line. They tell us no structures have been damaged and no injuries have been reported.

Estero Fire

Corkscrew Road had been shut down from State Road 82 to Corkscrew Field Road for the safety of the crews as they work to Control the fire.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says aviation and patrol are actively monitoring the situation and are ready to deploy as needed.

Original Reporting:

WFTX

Traffic is shutdown at Corkscrew Road between Whidden Loop and Wildcat Drive due to a fire.

That's according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, as deputies work to re-route traffic.

Drivers are asked to use "extreme caution" in the area and seek an alternate route if possible.