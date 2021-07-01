Parks and Recreation month begins in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY — Parks and recreation programs play an important role in enriching the lives of people all across the country. One of the Parks departments here in Southwest Florida is actually nationally recognized for their outstanding operation.

Charlotte County Parks and Recreation is nationally accredited by the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies for their operation and and service in the community. It's one of only 166 organizations to be recognized for by the agency nation wide. And that's why leaders in Charlotte County are celebrating their parks and recreation department all month long.

Today marks the beginning of Parks and Recreation Month. County officials proclaimed July of 2021 a celebration of the programs and locations that help people there stay active, healthy, and happy. And those officials want you to get in on the celebration as well!

On July 10th, the county is offering free pool admission and public parking in metered lots. There's a lot more than just pools and parks being offered by Charlotte county, they have a schedule of programs and events running all summer long. you can find that information here: https://www.charlottecountyfl.gov/departments/community-services/recreation-pools/