Parking at RSW filling up for the holidays

LEE COUNTY — This week is expected to be a busy travel week here in Southwest Florida, and at RSW International Aiport, travelers could face some parking problems, as people flock to catch their flights.

The Lee County Port Authority says it is expecting more travelers this holiday season. Airport officials say parking lots are nearing capacity and that parking spaces are not guaranteed for flyers. If you want to avoid parking trouble, the Airport Authority suggests getting dropped off at the airport if possible.

This year, AAA says it expects to see at 34% increase in travel from last year. RSW has already seen a spike in visitors, in October, more than 760,000 people passed through our airport, that's an 85% increase from last October.