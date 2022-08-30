Watch Now
Panther seen on FPL property's nightvision camera

Posted at 11:15 AM, Aug 30, 2022
A Florida Panther was caught on camera — several times — investigating a Florida Power & Light property.

The nightvision cameras picked up the endangered cat making tracks at their Sawgrass Solar Energy Center in Hendry County.

Wildlife-friendly fencing built on the site allows access to the grounds for animals like the panther.

FPL officials say they work closely with wildlife organizations to make sure their properties don't encroach on the animals' ability to roam free.

Experts say the endangered Florida panther population ranges from between 120-230 individual animals.

Many of the year's recorded panther deaths have taken place in Southwest Florida and have involved passing vehicles.

