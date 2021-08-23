Pair stops drifting boat after minor accident

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Two women were recognized by the Cape Coral Fire Department for their actions in helping a family left drifting on the river following a minor accident.

According to the department's Facebook post, an engine unit was called to a dock where a woman had fallen from her boat, suffering an arm injury.

The woman told officials her 91-year-old mother, daughter, and dog were still aboard the boat, which had begun drifting aft. They were not able to start the motor to regain control.

Officials said Brittany Harris and Jessica Ralston, who were further back in the canal, were able to catch up to the boat and help tow it back to where the woman was being treated.

Engine 9, the responding team, awarded Harris and Ralston a Community Recognition Coin in recognition of their actions.