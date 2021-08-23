Watch
Suspects shoplift $2,000 in merchandise from Fort Myers Target

Posted at 6:53 AM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 06:59:40-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is trying to nab the people responsible for nabbing more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from a Fort Myers Target store.

The crime took place about 8:30 p.m. on June 29 at the Dynasty Drive store.

Officers say the pair went through the store, filling two carts full of clothing, electronics, and items from multiple other departments. They then left the store without paying for any of the items.

They were seen loading the shoplifted items into a U-Haul van.

It is believed that these same individuals are suspected of similar crimes committed in different Target stores located in the Southwest Florida area.

Tips can be called into Fort Myers Police or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

