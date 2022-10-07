Pair arrested for theft from Habitat site, kicking police dog

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A 20-year-old man and a juvenile were arrested and charged after a theft at a Habitat for Humanity construction site.

According to Charlotte County deputies, a witness saw the pair loading materials from the site on to a truck. As they approached, the two ran from the scene.

The deputies called for the assistance of the Indian River County K-9 unit, which is in the area assisting with Hurricane Ian relief.

The K-9 unit found the pair hiding in the treeline of a wooded lot. After reportedly ignoring commands to come out, the dog was sent in after them.

The police dog bit the 20-year-old on the leg, at which point the juvenile reportedly began kicking the K-9 in the ribs until being brought to the ground by a deputy.

The adult, identified later as Odilio Miranda, was placed under arrest on the following charges:



Residential Burglary

Grand Theft

Resisting without Violence

The juvenile suspect was charged with the above offenses, in addition to causing bodily harm to a police dog.