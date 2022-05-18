Pair arrested for catalytic converter theft, suspected in more

NAPLES, Fla. — Two men were arrested Tuesday night after deputies say they were "caught red-handed" trying to steal a catalytic converter.

Yoan Llorca-Turruelle and Geanny Montada-Acosta are charged with grand theft. Llorca-Turruelle is also charged with resisting arrest for fleeing from deputies.

Around 11:45 p.m., deputies in North Naples observed a pickup matching one reported in previous thefts pull into the parking lot of a local business.

With Montada-Acosta reportedly acting as lookout, Lllorca-Turruelle, carrying an electric saw, crawled under a box truck and started "noisily cutting off" the catalytic converter, per an incident report.

More charges are possible. Detectives said Llorca-Turruelle and Montada-Acosta are suspects in numerous catalytic converter thefts committed in April and this month in Collier and Lee Counties and the City of Naples.

The auto part is highly valuable and attractive to opportunists and thieves.

Deputies from North Naples, Golden Gate and East Naples Patrol districts assisted Aviation, Drone and K-9 units in the men's capture.