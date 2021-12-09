Pair accused of targeting high-end shoppers in thefts

NAPLES, Fla. — Two men were arrested Wednesday and charged with multiple vehicle burglaries.

Detectives said Rodrigo Ome and Raul Pineros are suspects in a string of car break-ins in the county and City of Naples in recent weeks.

Shoppers who made high-end retail purchases and then left the purchases in their car were reportedly targeted.

On Wednesday afternoon, detectives observed Ome and Pineros walking around the parking lot and looking in car windows at Waterside Shops.

According to the incident report, detectives watched Ome enter two unlocked luxury vehicles while Pineros sat outside one of the stores. Both men then got into a white Kia and left the area.

A detective located the victims and determined no items were missing from either vehicle, while the other detectives continued with their surveillance.

They followed the Kia about three miles on U.S. 41 North to Whole Foods at Mercato. Detectives watched Ome and Pineros load up two shopping carts with groceries and then leave the store without paying for any of the items, which totaled over $400.

Detectives took the pair into custody.

Ome is charged with two counts of vehicle burglary in connection with the break-ins at Waterside Shops and retail theft. He was also charged with driving without a valid license.

Pineros is charged with first-degree larceny-petty theft.

A search of the Kia found window punches, rubber gloves, and a police band scanner.

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk says this remains an active investigation and more arrests could be forthcoming.

