Paint and tools stolen from Lehigh Acres home

Posted at 11:37 AM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 11:37:11-04

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Crime Stoppers is looking for a guy who is accused of stealing various tools and paint from a residence located on Palmyra Avenue in Lehigh Acres.

The vehicle the suspect is driving is described as a white 2001-2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac.

The vehicle has a silver Bullbar in the front, drop steps on the side, and a white camper-style cover.

The rear taillights appear to be tinted as well.

If anyone has information on this crime that can assist authorities, you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

Submit anonymous tips: Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

