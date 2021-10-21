Watch
Pace Center for Girls announces "A Gift from the Heart" campaign

Collier County
Posted at 2:37 PM, Oct 21, 2021
The Pace Center For Girls is announcing their "A Gift from the Heart" campaign—which is set to launch in November.

The campaign gives supporters the opportunity to sponsor a girl a Pace for the entire year, according to Development Manager Sharon Tolnai.

"This year we are adding a layer where our supporters at this level not only receive letters from their sponsored girl/s, but they will be able to reciprocate and send inspirational notes to the girls to be a motivator for them. We look for this to promote a stronger connection between our supporters and the Pace girls,” said Tolnai.

Funds raised from the campaign will go toward education, trauma-informed services, college and career planning, and life coaching.

The Pace Center for Girls, Collier at Immokalee serves "at-risk" from ages 12-18.

For more information on Pace, click here.

