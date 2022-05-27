Overturned truck bursts into flames on I-75

Truck overturns, catches fire

A semi-truck has overturned and caught fire on northbound I-75 near Alico Road in Fort Myers.

Viewer video shows the bed of the truck went completely off the overpass and crashed into the roadway below.

Left and middle lanes of the offramp and westbound lanes of Alico Road are blocked while work continues to clear the wreckage.

At this time there is no word on any injuries; multiple first responders are at the scene working to divert traffic and render aid.

Debris from the truck scattered over a section of the roadway underneath; a set of wheels from the truck landed several yards beyond the overpass.

We are working to get more information and are monitoring FDOT cameras as the situation unfolds. Florida Highway Patrol will be investigating the cause of the crash.