Overcoming Adversity: Blind Southwest Florida kayaker participates in tournament to honor fallen deputy

FORT MYERS, Fla. — One Southwest Florida man overcame adversity continuing to do what he loves, helping others and never giving up.

George Tice is a blind Southwest Florida kayaker who traveled to Tampa to participate in a kayak tournament honoring a fallen deputy.

George says for anyone facing any kind of challenge in your life, “never give up.”

"I had a major, major stroke,” said Tice.

That changed George’s life, leaving him blind.

He might not be able to see the world around him but that's not stopping George from getting around it or getting out on the water.

"They'll tell me what direction to go right, left," said Tice.

He uses other techniques to fish while kayaking.

"They'll say 'okay George. your three-o clock. Fifteen feet is the mangroves. So I know to my right, three o clock.

George says reeling in the big catch, hopefully, means placing in the competition, too.

But he says whatever happens participating and helping the organization behind the tournament is the greatest prize.