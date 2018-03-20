Over 4,000 Xanax pills seized in Lee County bust

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A Lee County couple were arrested Monday after investigators say they accepted a delivery of over 4,000 Xanax pills at their Lehigh Acres home.

According to the Lee County Sheriff''s Office, on Monday, members of the Highway/Parcel Interdiction Unit, along with agents from Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and United States Postal Inspectors, conducted a controlled delivery of an international parcel that contained 4,030 Xanax pills, AKA “Zanibars” to a home in the 5100 block of 25th Street SW in Lehigh Acres.

A successful delivery to a female inside the residence was completed while surveillance was established.

The suspect, 28-year-old Daniel Crossen, eventually returned home and opened the parcel at 4:05 p.m. Units then converged on the residence and executed the search warrant after receiving no reply from anyone inside.

Daniel was located coming out of the garage and detained while the warrant was executed.

The parcel, along with all of the pills, were located torn open and hidden inside the master bedroom closet.

The suspect’s wife, 28-year-old Kayla Crossen, who had originally accepted the parcel then left, eventually returned home and was also placed under arrest for her participation in the incident.

Upon conclusion of the search, more prescription pills were located along with marijuana and a Glock .40 caliber firearm. The entire lot of pills has a street value of more than $80,000.

Daniel Crossen was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance w/o Prescription, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Kayla Crossen was charged Possession of a Controlled Substance w/o Prescription, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell.