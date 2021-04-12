Over 100 flights canceled at Southwest Florida International Airport

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hundreds of people are stuck in Southwest Florida this morning as flights were delayed and canceled due to severe weather.

Vicki Moreland, chief communications officer for Southwest Florida International Airport, says 137 flights were grounded of the 312 flights that were set to fly out.

As people waited to re-book flights, many spent the night in the airport sleeping on benches and chairs.

One man has been in the airport for nearly 24 hours. He arrived for a flight yesterday at 11 a.m. before it was canceled. He was able to secure a hotel reservation nearby but was unable to make it to his room because there was no ground transportation.

"It was no ground transportation. The taxi line was over a football field long. There is no UBER, no Lyft, no nothing. I lost my reservation at a hotel last night and the police outside said you know what go grab a bench," says Dean.

Airlines are now working with passengers to book new flights out of RSW airport.