Orioles host turkey distribution at Ed Smith Stadium

Posted at 11:09 AM, Nov 07, 2022
SARASOTA, Fla. — The Baltimore Orioles are partnering with All Faiths Food Bank to host their annual "Thankfull" Thanksgiving turkey distribution for families in need in the Sarasota Community.

This is the third year for the turkey distribution at Ed Smith Stadium.

Organizers say since 2020 more than 1,300 turkeys have been given out to those in need by Orioles staff.

A total of 13,000 turkeys and sides at numerous sites across the state will make this the biggest holiday distribution event for All Faiths Food Bank.

The distribution is on Wednesday, November 9, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Ed Smith Stadium in the East Lot.

For more information go to allfaithsfoodbank.org

