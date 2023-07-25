Orioles announce 2024 Grapefruit League schedule

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Orioles announced their 2024 Grapefruit League schedule on Tuesday.

The opener for spring training is slated to begin Saturday, February 24, at Ed Smith Stadium against the Boston Red Sox.

The Orioles 2024 spring schedule features 16 home games, including eight-weekend games.

The O’s will face nine different opponents during Grapefruit League play, with 13 of the club’s 32 games against American League East divisional rivals.

The Orioles will play a spring-high six games against the Pittsburgh Pirates, three of which will be at Ed Smith Stadium. Baltimore will also host the Atlanta Braves, Detroit Tigers, Minnesota Twins, and Philadelphia Phillies during the 2024 Spring Training slate.

The team’s 16-game road schedule features three games at the Braves and Pirates, two games at the Blue Jays, Rays, and Twins, and one game at the Phillies, Red Sox, Tigers, and Yankees.

The 2024 season will mark the Orioles’ 15th Spring Training season in Sarasota and the club’s 14th season at the renovated Ed Smith Stadium.

Game times and report dates will be announced at a later date.

For details, visit Orioles.com/Sarasota [orioles.com].