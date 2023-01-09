Organizers say 50th Annual Fort Myers Boat Show was a success and it will be back this November

FORT MYERS, FLA — Sunday was the last day to check out the 50th Annual Fort Myers Boat Show - where you could see more than 500 boats on display as well as vendors all throughout our River District there in downtown Fort Myers since Thursday.

We spoke with John Good who's the Boat Show Manager to hear how this years event went and he tells us it was a huge success as it began on Thursday with boats spanning from Centennial Park along the River District and the Convention Center.

He adds weather was great and a lot of boats were sold he also adds that organizers are already starting to prepare for the next show this upcoming November.

As we know the boat show this year was rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian as the show usually takes place in November.

Upcoming dates are November 9th through the 12th of 2023.

The show averages more than 15,000 people throughout the weekend.

Good also thanks the City of Fort Myers for helping to make sure everything went as planned especially just 3 months after Hurricane Ian.