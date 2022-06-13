Ordinance up for vote by Naples City Council could make changes to SWFL's affordable housing issue

NAPLES, Fla. — In just a few hours, Naples City Council will vote on a new rule that they hope will help people who are struggling to find affordable housing.

It would require landlords to give tenants 60 days written notice before they raise rent more than 5%. Rent for living at places like brand-new apartments being built right now.

One of those affordable housing projects currently underway in Naples is called ‘The Harmony’ and it broke ground in March. It’s one of three affordable housing projects in East Naples.

The city hired a non-profit called Bright Community Trust to do a study on housing. It found 15% of people in Naples are what they call ‘severely cost burdened.’ That means they spend more than 50% of their income on housing.

Another 8% spend between 30 to 50% of their income on housing. The study says, that means about 23% of people who live in Naples likely have trouble affording food, transportation, and health care.

Tampa and Miami-Dade County both recently passed a similar ordinance to the one Naples is considering. And 18 states have similar laws in place.

Stay with Fox 4 as we learn what decision council will make at this morning’s meeting. The meeting is scheduled to start at 8:30.