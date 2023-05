SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Forest Service confirmed the Orange Hammock fire, which began burning Monday, May 15, was caused by a lightning strike.

As of 5:39 p.m. May 15, the fire is burning at 120 acres and is 100% contained.

The fire is burning in the Orange Hammock preserve in Sarasota County, about 10 miles north of Port Charlotte.