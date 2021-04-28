Operation Medicine Cabinet collects 426.5 pounds of medication for safe disposal

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department helped collect 426.5 pounds of medication for safe disposal on April 24, National DEA Take Back Day.

Drug take back programs allow people to clean out their medicine cabinets and turn in their unused and expired medications, keeping them from diversion and out of waterways.

If you missed Take Back Day, you can take your unused and expired medication to any law enforcement center during weekday business hours, and select Walgreens.

Please remember to lock up any medications in the home. Not only does this keep them out of the hands of others, but in case of a hurricane, everything is easily ready to go

Operation Medicine Cabinet is made possible by the United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades and Okeechobee Counties.