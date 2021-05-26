Operation Dry Water encourages sober boating ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Operation Dry Water (ODW) is a year-round boating under the influence awareness and enforcement campaign with the mission of reducing the number of alcohol and drug-related accidents and fatalities through increased recreational boater awareness and by fostering a stronger and more visible deterrent to alcohol use on the water.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Marine Unit will have heightened awareness and enforcement on the waterways to ensure the safety of all throughout Memorial Day weekend.

The intent of the increased law enforcement presence on the water is to promote boater safety, BUI enforcement and discourage careless boating.

Alcohol use continues to be the leading contributing factor in recreational boating fatalities. Not only is this dangerous for the captain, but also every person aboard the vessel and surrounding area.