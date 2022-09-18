One person killed, three injured in Highlands County crash

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A 21-year-old female passenger was killed and three others injured in a crash in Highlands County yesterday afternoon.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a sedan was traveling east on State Road 70, approaching Robert McGee Road. Meanwhile, a pickup truck was traveling west on SR 70.

The sedan crossed the center line of SR 70 and collided with the front end of the pickup truck.

The sedan was then pushed in the opposite direction and came to a rest in the eastbound lane of SR 70. The pickup truck traveled off the roadway and collided with a barbed wire fence.

The female passenger of the sedan was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead, while the driver sustained serious injuries. The driver and passenger of the pickup truck were also seriously injured.

FHP is still investigating the crash.