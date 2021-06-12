Arrest made in shooting at Waffle House

UPDATE 6/24:

A documented gang member is facing charges for a shooting at a Naples waffle house earlier this month.

Police arrested 22-year-old Allan Mardy, who they say shot a woman during an altercation at the Waffle House on Tollhouse Drive on June 12.

Mardy faces charges for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm in public, and shooting a missile into an occupied vehicle.

He is being held without bond.

NAPLES, Fla. -- Collier County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning outside of a Waffle House on Tollhouse Dr. in Naples.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at 3824 Tollhouse Dr. just after 2:30 a.m.

One person was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital with injuries. CCSO brought one man into custody for questioning. No one has been arrested or formally charged as of Sunday evening.

