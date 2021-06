NAPLES, Fla. -- Collier County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning outside of a Waffle House on Tollhouse Dr. in Naples.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at 3824 Tollhouse Dr. just after 2:30 a.m.

One person was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital with injuries. CCSO has arrested one man.

This is a developing story. Stick with Fox 4 for any updates.