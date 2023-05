GLADES COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says one person is dead following a crash on Tuesday afternoon in Moorehaven.

Troopers say a pickup truck and dump truck collided on State Road 78 and Ortona Road around 3:00 p.m.

According to FHP, the pickup truck was traveling north on Ortono Road and failed to stop and was hit by the dump truck.

The 37-year-old driver of the pickup truck from Moorehaven died in the crash.

The dump truck driver was not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.