One man, three juveniles facing murder charges in North Port shooting

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Charges are being upgraded for four suspects in a recent shooting that happened in North Port.



The shooting happened near the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and Porto Chico Avenue Friday evening.

The person who was shot has died from his injuries.

“This is a very sad situation. Anytime young people are involved with a crime of this magnitude, we all need to reflect on what we are doing as a society. We are very fortunate in North Port that this is a very rare occurrence. With that said, our focus right now is justice for our victim. If you come to this city and take a life, you can expect to pay a very substantial price.” Chief Todd Garrison.

Navarius Mason, 14, Javen Paul, 15, Gavin Smith, 17, and Anthony Wicks, 22, are now facing 2nd Degree Murder charges.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. If you have any info about this case please contact 941-429-7300.