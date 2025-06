FORT MYERS, Fla. — At least one person is injured in a crash on Fowler Street, according to The Fort Myers Police Department.

Officers said they were on the scene of a traffic crash with injuries, Friday morning. One officer told Fox 4 around 8 a.m. that three vehicles were involved.

Southbound Fowler Street at Winkler Avenue was still blocked off, as of 10 a.m.