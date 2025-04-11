Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One injured after shooting in Hendry County, deputies say

Posted
and last updated

CLEWISTON, Fla. — The Hendry County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at the Harlem Gardens Community.

There is no word about a suspect.

Several deputies and detectives responded Thursday night to the area of Harlem Gardens in Eastern Hendry County.

Deputies found one victim suffering from a gunshot would. The victim was transported for medical care. Detectives believe this to be an isolated incident.

If anyone has any information we are asking that you contact the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office at 863-674-5600.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.