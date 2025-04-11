One injured after shooting in Hendry County, deputies say

CLEWISTON, Fla. — The Hendry County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at the Harlem Gardens Community.

There is no word about a suspect.

Several deputies and detectives responded Thursday night to the area of Harlem Gardens in Eastern Hendry County.

Deputies found one victim suffering from a gunshot would. The victim was transported for medical care. Detectives believe this to be an isolated incident.

If anyone has any information we are asking that you contact the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office at 863-674-5600.