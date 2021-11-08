One dead; Suspect in custody in what officials are calling a Domestic Related Investigation in Charlotte County

PUNTA GORDA, FLA. — A woman is dead after the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office confirms a domestic related incident happened Sunday night in the 4000 Block of Taylor Road.

The investigation continued into Monday as deputies identified David Kolenda as the shooter who is in custody. However deputies are not releasing the name of the victim right now.

Deputies won’t say who called the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office because that information is still part of the investigation.

However deputies say it all happened around 7:30 Sunday night when they were called to the area on Taylor Road in Punta Gorda.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says when they arrived on scene they found a white female inside of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell, “They were able to immediately identify David Kolenda as being the shooter. Kolenda has fled the scene prior to deputies arrival. Short time later he was located in the area of Jones Loop and after a short negotiation he surrendered to deputies. The victim was transported to a hospital but later succumb to her injuries.”

A black truck was towed from the scene with a deputy following. As the area was closed to traffic. A woman stopped near the end of the road closure and said she knows the victim, “I know the mom is dead I can’t believe. I just know them for a few months my Gosh why can’t nobody go there yet oh Jesus.”

Deputies are calling this a domestic related investigation.

Some facts from the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office points out from October 1st of 2020 to September 30th of 2021 – deputies responded to 2,718 domestic violence-related calls for service. Adding these incidents are often extremely volatile and complicated situations that jeopardize the safety of everyone involved.

The domestic related investigation on Taylor Road is still ongoing and anybody with information is asked to contact Charlotte County Sheriff‘s office.

In the meantime The Charlotte County Sherriff's Office says David Kolenda is currently being held without bond on second-degree murder and aggravated battery charges.