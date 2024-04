NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday evening along Roberts Road in North Fort Myers. LCSO says that a shooting left one adult male dead and that they have two individuals detained.

They also that all parties are accounted for and that there is no ongoing threat to the public. LCSO expects detectives to be on scene throughout the evening as they interview the involved parties.

This is a developing story.