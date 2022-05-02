One day pick up for trash, recycling, and yard waste

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Residents of Estero, San Carlos, Gateway, and South Fort Myers only have to put their trash, recycling, and yard waste to the curb once a week starting May 16, 2022.

Waste Pro announced the service enhancement through postcards mailed to each of the 45,500 affected addresses.

For questions, contact Waste Pro customer service at 239-337-0800.

Beginning Friday, May 6, residents also can use the search feature on the Lee County Solid Waste website to determine which day of the week is their new collection day.