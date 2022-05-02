Watch
One day pick up for trash, recycling, and yard waste

Estero, San Carlos, Gateway, and South Fort Myers move to single day collections on Monday, May 16, 2022
Bulk and yard trash pick-up
Posted at 1:42 PM, May 02, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Residents of Estero, San Carlos, Gateway, and South Fort Myers only have to put their trash, recycling, and yard waste to the curb once a week starting May 16, 2022.

Waste Pro announced the service enhancement through postcards mailed to each of the 45,500 affected addresses.

For questions, contact Waste Pro customer service at 239-337-0800.

Beginning Friday, May 6, residents also can use the search feature on the Lee County Solid Waste website to determine which day of the week is their new collection day.

