One boater dead in Pine Island Sound accident

9:34 AM, Dec 18, 2017
1 hour ago

Canaan Johnson

Facebook
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Investigators with Florida Fish and Wildlife are looking into a boater death Sunday near Captiva Island.

According to FWC, the crash happened approximately 5:30pm Sunday in the area of Hemp Key, located between North Captiva and Pine Island.

40-year-old Canaan Johnson of Fort Myers is confirmed dead.

Investigators say four people were aboard a 19-foot vessel that kit a sandbar.  Johnson was ejected from the boat and then struck by the boat.

Nobody else on the boat was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top