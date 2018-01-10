One boater dead in Pine Island Sound accident

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Investigators with Florida Fish and Wildlife are looking into a boater death Sunday near Captiva Island.

According to FWC, the crash happened approximately 5:30pm Sunday in the area of Hemp Key, located between North Captiva and Pine Island.

40-year-old Canaan Johnson of Fort Myers is confirmed dead.

Investigators say four people were aboard a 19-foot vessel that kit a sandbar. Johnson was ejected from the boat and then struck by the boat.

Nobody else on the boat was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.