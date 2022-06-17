Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

One arrested for Glades County marijuana grow house

Glades County illegal marijuana grow operation
Posted at 12:06 PM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 12:06:38-04

GLADES COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say they were made aware of a possible illegal marijuana grow operation on Wednesday.

Investigators say a search warrant was obtained for a power diversion that was detected on the property.

Once they searched the property they believed one of the buildings was being used as a marijuana grow house.

A second search warrant was served, and the building was searched by deputies.

Once inside according to the Glades County Sheriff's Office they found a total of 77 plants. Deputies also seized approximately 1.75 pounds of processed marijuana.

Mario Aguero Cabrera was arrested and charged.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4