One arrested for Glades County marijuana grow house

GLADES COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say they were made aware of a possible illegal marijuana grow operation on Wednesday.

Investigators say a search warrant was obtained for a power diversion that was detected on the property.

Once they searched the property they believed one of the buildings was being used as a marijuana grow house.

A second search warrant was served, and the building was searched by deputies.

Once inside according to the Glades County Sheriff's Office they found a total of 77 plants. Deputies also seized approximately 1.75 pounds of processed marijuana.

Mario Aguero Cabrera was arrested and charged.