One arrested for Glades County marijuana grow house

GLADES COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say they were made aware of a possible illegal marijuana grow operation on Wednesday.
Investigators say a search warrant was obtained for a power diversion that was detected on the property.
Once they searched the property they believed one of the buildings was being used as a marijuana grow house.
A second search warrant was served, and the building was searched by deputies.
Once inside according to the Glades County Sheriff's Office they found a total of 77 plants. Deputies also seized approximately 1.75 pounds of processed marijuana.
Mario Aguero Cabrera was arrested and charged.