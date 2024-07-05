ON HOLIDAY: See SWFL celebrate July 4th, through your Community Correspondents

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Thursday evening, thousands of people were out to see fireworks shows and enjoy good food and quality time together, across Southwest Florida on this Fourth of July.

Check out this unique perspective of the fireworks recorded by drone on the Cape, and you could also see fireworks up and down the coast!

WATCH that view of the fireworks here:

WATCH: Unique Perspective of Cape Coral fireworks and fireworks around SWFL

Elsewhere, FOX 4's Fort Myers Beach Community Correspondent Anvar Ruziev started in the town he visits every day, and traveled south, from Estero Boulevard, through Bonita Springs to the Naples Pier, to see how the celebrations were going.

WATCH his tour here:

From Fort Myers Beach to the Naples Pier: a 4th of July

Earlier in the day Thursday, FOX 4 caught up with the first Fourth of July parade on Fort Myers Beach since Hurricane Ian.

Click to see some of the parade:

A look at the first Fourth of July parade on Fort Myers Beach since Hurricane Ian

In Cape Coral, The crowd gathered early for the best seats ahead of the concert and fireworks at Red White and Boom.

Click to get a look at the crowd on the Cape Thursday:

PARTY ON THE CAPE: A look at the Red White and Boom crowd ahead of the fireworks finale

Meantime, Cape Coral's Community Correspondent Colton Chavez wanted to know how much his neighbors knew about the good old US-of-A on the nation's 248th birthday.

WATCH to see what happened here!

RED WHITE AND HMMM: Cape Coral, how much do you know about the ole' "US of A?"

And click to visit Naples with the FOX 4 Naples Community Correspondent Mahmoud Bennett Thursday afternoon ahead of Thursday night's big show at the pier: