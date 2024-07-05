ON HOLIDAY: See SWFL celebrate July 4th, through your Community Correspondents

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Thursday evening, thousands of people were out to see fireworks shows and enjoy good food and quality time together, across Southwest Florida on this Fourth of July.
Check out this unique perspective of the fireworks recorded by drone on the Cape, and you could also see fireworks up and down the coast!
Elsewhere, FOX 4's Fort Myers Beach Community Correspondent Anvar Ruziev started in the town he visits every day, and traveled south, from Estero Boulevard, through Bonita Springs to the Naples Pier, to see how the celebrations were going.
Earlier in the day Thursday, FOX 4 caught up with the first Fourth of July parade on Fort Myers Beach since Hurricane Ian.
In Cape Coral, The crowd gathered early for the best seats ahead of the concert and fireworks at Red White and Boom.
Meantime, Cape Coral's Community Correspondent Colton Chavez wanted to know how much his neighbors knew about the good old US-of-A on the nation's 248th birthday.