Oma's Heart organization making sure families in SWFL have a Merry Christmas

FORT MYERS, FLA — Oma's Heart based in Cape Coral is on track to help hundreds of families this Christmas.

On Saturday the organization hosted an event at the Riverside Community Center in Fort Myers to help raise money for the ongoing efforts to provide help for families come December.

FOX 4's Elyse Chengery and Meterologist Andrew Shipley were asked to be celebrity guest judges as every table was decorated with a theme on Saturday.

All money raised goes to Oma's Heart.

If you would like to learn more about Oma's Heart or help by volunteering your time or donating visit Oma's Heart