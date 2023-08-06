Watch Now
Oma's Heart organization making sure families in SWFL have a Merry Christmas

Organization raises money to pass out Christmas presents each year
Michelle with Oma's Heart
FOX 4 Elyse Chengery and FOX 4 Meteorologist at Saturday's event
Posted at 10:31 AM, Aug 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-06 10:37:00-04

FORT MYERS, FLA — Oma's Heart based in Cape Coral is on track to help hundreds of families this Christmas.

On Saturday the organization hosted an event at the Riverside Community Center in Fort Myers to help raise money for the ongoing efforts to provide help for families come December.

FOX 4's Elyse Chengery and Meterologist Andrew Shipley were asked to be celebrity guest judges as every table was decorated with a theme on Saturday.

All money raised goes to Oma's Heart.

If you would like to learn more about Oma's Heart or help by volunteering your time or donating visit Oma's Heart

