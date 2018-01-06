Ohio man arrested for stealing $800 purse

NAPLES, Fla. - Collier County Sheriffs arrested a man for stealing a $800 purse from Saks Fifth Avenue Off 5th, Friday.

Deputies responded to the store located at 4135 9th Street North shortly after 1 P.M.

A Loss Prevention Officer informed said he witnessed 61-year-old James Kuczma stealing a small black pursed valued at approximately $869.00.

Once confronted, James told deputies that he "screwed up numerous time", according to a CCSO report.

He was arrested and face Grand Theft charges.