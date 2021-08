LEHIGH ACRES — One person was hospitalized Monday following an early-morning house fire.

Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District were called to a home on Appleton Avenue about 12:40 a.m.

Officials said they found a person trapped by the flames. Firefighters pulled the person out; they were then transported to a nearby hospital for observation. Their condition is not known at this time.

The state fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.