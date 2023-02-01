Officers arrest man for aggravated animal cruelty after Cape Coral traffic stop

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police Officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for several traffic infractions at the 1800 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway East on Tuesday evening.

According to police, when officers initially stopped Anthony Alexio Tatum, he was immediately argumentative and refused to identify himself. Tatum rolled up his window leaving a small 2-inch space open where he continued to disregard officers' orders. After being given numerous opportunities, Tatum continued to refuse to provide his identification and orders to step out of the vehicle. Officers utilized a department-issued window breaker to break the vehicle’s window to allow them to open the door and remove Tatum. Tatum continued to physically resist efforts to place him into handcuffs.

Investigators say that Tatum had three dogs in a covered kennel in the rear bed of his truck. These makeshift kennels were surrounded by plywood and wrapped in a tarp. There was poor ventilation, and the temperature inside the kennels was uncomfortably hot. The dogs were panting from the scorching temperatures and appeared visibly distressed. The dogs covered in feces had bloody mouths from attempting to escape these unpleasant conditions. No food or water was located inside any of the kennels.

All three dogs were transferred into the care of Lee County Domestic Animal Services.

Tatum was taken to jail and is being charged with the following: