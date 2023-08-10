Officers arrest Cape Coral man for pointing gun after road rage incident

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral police officers arrest man after road rage incident.

According to Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD), On August 9, 2023, at approximately 1033 hours, Cape Coral police officers responded to 1100-Block of Southeast 8th Terrace here in Cape Coral in reference to a possible disturbance with weapons.

Victims said they had a handgun pointed at them by an unknown man and they had a recording of the incident.

Once officers arrived, victims at the scene stated the unknown male was behind their vehicle at a stop sign. The driver of that vehicle would later be identified as Craig Allen Dyer.

They told officers they honked their horn because Mr. Dyer did not use a turn signal. Victims stated they proceeded towards their residence and turned into the parking lot. While backing into a space, Mr. Dyer pulled up directly in front of the victim’s vehicle and they began to argue. Victims stated Mr. Dyer pulled out a firearm and pointed it at them.

CCPD says the incident was captured on the victim’s car surveillance footage and captured the license plate on the suspect’s vehicle.

Officers located the suspect vehicle nearby and safely took Mr. Dyer into custody without further incident.

A handgun was located in Mr. Dyers' vehicle.

He is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

