Officer involved shooting in downtown Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, FLA — According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, an officer involved shooting happened Sunday in downtown Fort Myers where a woman in the passenger seat of a vehicle screamed out to a deputy for help.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says the deputy involved is on administrative leave - and that's standard procedure with this type of ongoing investigation...

On Sunday, November 21st a large police presence could be seen for miles. According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office around 4 o'clock on Sunday their deputy was walking across Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard - heading in to work at the Downtown Jail Facility. LCSO says a female passenger in a vehicle was screaming for help saying that her boyfriend who was driving that vehicle was armed with a gun, wouldn’t let her leave, and made threats to harm her.

The deputy approached the vehicle to check on her safety.

The sheriff's office identify the boyfriend and driver of the vehicle as Gustavo Reyes...the deputy immediately stepped in to help keep her safe.

The deputy asked Reyes to exit the vehicle however he did not comply and was making furtive which means nervous movements that's when the deputy fired his weapon.

The female victim and deputy were not harmed...however, the suspect has non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Reyes is being charged with Resisting without Violence, Felony Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, False Imprisonment Domestic Violence and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

There isn't any body camera footage because Lee County Sheriff's Office says they do not have body cameras.

FOX 4' Elyse Chenhgery reached out to Fort Myers Police as well as the sheriff's office and the city of Fort Myers to request any kind of video that may have captured what happened in that area on Sunday.