Officer grabs man before he can jump off Marco Island bridge

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. -- The quick actions of a Marco Island Police officer prevented a man from jumping off a tall bridge early Friday morning.

According to MIPD, shortly after 3 a.m., Officer Willem Hernandez responded to a call of a despondent male on the S.S. Jolley Bridge.

Officer Hernandez was able to quickly exit his vehicle in time to grab the man's wrist as he jumped over the railing of the bridge, which is approximately 60 feet high at its peak.

The officer was able to keep a tight grip on the man's arm as he struggled to resist, until another officer arrived to help pull the man back onto the bridge.

The man was taken into protective custody.

The Jolley Bridge is located on State Road 951/Collier Boulevard and connects the northern end of Marco Island to the mainland.

