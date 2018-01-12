Off-duty fire battalion chief arrested for attacking teens

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. - An off-duty Charlotte County fire battalion chief was arrested for allegedly attacking two teenagers and stealing a cell phone.

The victims told officers that they were stopped at a red light on Peach Street in Venice by John Miller on December 30.

Miller is accused of opening the car door and engaging in a verbal altercation with both teens. One of the teens allegedly pulled out a knife because he noticed Miller had a knife in his pocket, according to the arrest report.

The report says the teens claimed Miller stole one of the teenager's cell phone after observing that he was being recorded, and drove off.

The teenagers were able to track down the stolen phone and confronted Miller at his house in the area of Peach Tree and Terrace Avenue, according to th arrest report.

Miller reportedly called 9-1-1 reporting the incident, advising dispatch that he was armed.

Based on the statement and evidence gathered from the incident, the report says it was determined that Miller engaged in a traffic dispute with the teenagers and stole the cell phone. Investigators say they also found evidence that Miller grabbed the hair of one of the teenagers.

Miller was arrested and faces charges of Burglary With Assault and Battery.