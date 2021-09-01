Oasis Charter school nurse teaming up with foundation to help staff members affected by Covid-19

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A special fundraiser is helping bring together those within the Oasis Charter School System for a ‘feel good’ cause.

It’s called ‘Feel the Love’ and it’s doing just that for those affected by Covid-19. The message behind the campaign is pretty simple- pulling together and supporting each other. It really is a team effort throughout the school district.

It’s being made possible through the Cape Coral Charter School Foundation. The group helps raise funds for grants that staff can use to help with their curriculum. Quite a few staff members have become ill due to Covid-19 recently and System RN for Oasis Charter Schools Melanie Klages wanted to help them.

She says she wanted to show some care for those sick staff members by making them baskets full of supplies they may need. Some of the supplies include medication, electrolytes, and cleaning supplies like sanitizer. Baskets also come with a card, wishing them to get well soon. The hope is to help spread the message of ‘Feel the Love.’

“I just figured this is not enough- we can do more to support our people in this community and in this system as we are a family," said Klages. "That’s when I thought, ‘Okay this is how we can help.’ We can all really get together and let’s focus our energy on something positive and give back to all of these people that have given so much to our children.”

Secretaries, guidance counselors, paraprofessionals- anyone that has anything to do with the school system will be receiving the baskets. Those within the foundation say they have already received some notable feedback from school staff wanting to help out.

“They give so much to these kids," says Samantha Richardson, Board Member of the Cape Coral Charter Foundation. "I’ve been up here doing parent drop-off and helping as a board member I’m able to do that. The kids are happy and the teachers are trying their best so anything we can do to support them is well worth it.”

Various raffle events are on the line for donors. A social studies teacher at the middle school offered to wear University of Florida gear even though he went to FSU! So it’s showing some love while also bringing some fun.

There is a way for viewers at home to get involved. If you’re interested in helping out, you can find more information on the Cape Coral Charter Foundation website right here.