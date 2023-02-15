NPPD needs help identifying a man suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The North Port Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man and a vehicle they suspect is involved in a hit-and-run.

On Feb 14, 2023, officers responded to a call at Circle K on Tamiami Trail regarding a hit-and-run. The police say the truck backed into a parked vehicle and caused approximately $7,000 in damages.

The subject left the scene of the incident. The vehicle is an orange dump truck with an attached trailer and was last seen southbound on the south Tamiami Trial.

Anyone with any information regarding the vehicle or suspect is asked to call NPPD.