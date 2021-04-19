Northbound Interstate 75 traffic will be diverted at mile marker 101 due to crash

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE (10:45 AM )-- The northbound Interstate 75 right lane and entrance ramp from Collier Boulevard have been reopened to traffic.

The Northbound Interstate 75 center and left lane remain closed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a crash involving a Jeep and a semi-truck.

FHP says the semi-truck is overturned blocking the center and left lane of northbound Interstate 75.

Emergency crews are on scene.

At this time, northbound Interstate 75 traffic will be diverted at mile marker 101 or Collier Boulevard.

