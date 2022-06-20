North Port's Rescue Garage receives outpour of support

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The donations have been piling in from all over the United States.

“Our community is amazing," said Silvia McCoy. "When we put out a cry for help, they all came together and have been giving us an amazing amount of food and beds.”

What started as a simple Facebook post, has flourished in the form of needed supplies.

And now Rescue Garage is back on their feet, and even giving some of those supplies to other shelters in need.

“So we’ve had such an amazing outpouring of donations.," said McCoy. "So we are also paying it forward to some of the other rescues in the area.“

But the shelter, has big dreams in mind for the future.

“It does," said McCoy. "The facility that we have right now is a very small area. We just don’t have enough building space really. So with the space we have, we can put a building out here. We just don’t have the resources right now.”

Since rescue garage is a 501C3, they have to rely heavily on donations.

And they’re hoping, with this new building, they’ll be able to save more dogs.

“To see the list come out every week and know that we can’t take more dogs," said McCoy. "That’s probably the hardest part. That’s the part that keeps us up at night.”

The shelter is looking to change that, in the near future.

“We have the room," said McCoy. "We have the architect and we have a contractor and all these people are amazing and donating their time. They’re helping us with a man hours. We need a bigger facility for these guys.“

