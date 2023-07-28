North Port young professionals host their annual back-to-school bash for families

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — North Port young professionals are having their annual back-to-school bash for families.

The event will be held on Saturday at the City Green at 4970 City Hall Boulevard.

The event is aimed to raise money for students in need.

From noon to 5 p.m., guests will be able to enjoy bounce houses, laser tag, live performances, and food trucks.

Ticketsand wristbands can be purchased at a low cost to participate in the bounce houses and other amusement activities.

From 5:00 - 6:00 p.m., the North Port Police Department will square off with the North Port Fire Department in a head-to-head kickball game.

Finally, from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m., the festivities will shift to nighttime entertainment.

The first band, Savage Grove, will kick off the after-hours concert following the kickball game, with the headliner, Mixed Signals, from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m.